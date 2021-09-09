Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,326 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of FDL opened at $33.87 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

