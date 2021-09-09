Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $455,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,998,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 221,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,714,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,116,000 after acquiring an additional 181,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after acquiring an additional 163,099 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,478.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after acquiring an additional 151,933 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $463.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $452.91 and a 200 day moving average of $433.67. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $286.18 and a 12 month high of $476.53.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

