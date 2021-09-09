Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $641,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

VBK stock opened at $292.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.38 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

