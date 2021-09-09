Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $676,000 in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

