Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,287 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 114.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.