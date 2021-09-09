Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $116.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.10.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

