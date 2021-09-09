Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after purchasing an additional 811,035 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 164.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,485,000 after buying an additional 414,077 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,162,000 after acquiring an additional 172,155 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,161,000 after acquiring an additional 132,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $99.98 and a 12 month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

