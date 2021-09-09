RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,341,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97,225 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe accounts for about 1.6% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.85% of RenaissanceRe worth $199,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,112,000 after acquiring an additional 878,478 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,348,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,293,000 after acquiring an additional 146,453 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 341,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after buying an additional 116,599 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after buying an additional 95,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNR traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $142.61 and a 1-year high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.33.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

