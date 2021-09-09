renBTC (RENBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $732.00 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. renBTC has a total market cap of $732.00 million and $3.04 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, renBTC has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $46,616.53 or 1.00518613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00059959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.35 or 0.00173264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044299 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 15,703 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.