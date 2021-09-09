Rene A. Lacerte Sells 7,841 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,841 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,338,891.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rene A. Lacerte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,888 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $1,354,220.40.

Bill.com stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.30 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.62. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $301.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

