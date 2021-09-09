Rene A. Lacerte Sells 7,841 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,841 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,338,891.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Rene A. Lacerte also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,888 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $1,354,220.40.
Bill.com stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.30 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.62. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $301.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
