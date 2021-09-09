Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director David P. Bonita Sells 887 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $30,095.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RPTX opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). Research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,646,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 179.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 225.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.