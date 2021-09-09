Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $454,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Requisite Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after buying an additional 17,493 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $286.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $337.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.76 and a 200-day moving average of $268.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

