Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 15,418 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $415.79. 138,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,807. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $417.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.39.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

