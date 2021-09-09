Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 38.9% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 25,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.7% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PYPL traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $287.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,653,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $337.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.80.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.