Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113,226. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.57 and its 200 day moving average is $167.00. The company has a market cap of $449.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

