Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $6.43 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 130.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,339 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.07. 5,564,380 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.85. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

