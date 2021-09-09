Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $8.74 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $111.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,270. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

