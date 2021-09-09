Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 773 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 716,316 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,301,000 after purchasing an additional 486,960 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 723,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,152,000 after purchasing an additional 358,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,833,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,535. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.20 and a one year high of $152.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.37 and its 200-day moving average is $146.37.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

