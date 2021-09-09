Restore (LON:RST) Hits New 12-Month High at $525.00

Restore plc (LON:RST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 525 ($6.86) and last traded at GBX 510 ($6.66), with a volume of 217157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 492 ($6.43).

Several analysts have commented on RST shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Restore from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Restore in a report on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.96) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Restore alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £689.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 464.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 411.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Restore Company Profile (LON:RST)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.