REV Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.
REV Group has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of REVG stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. REV Group has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $971.78 million, a PE ratio of 166.78 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
In other REV Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 3,200 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $760,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in REV Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 183.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of REV Group worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on REVG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.
REV Group Company Profile
REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.
