REV Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

REV Group has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. REV Group has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $971.78 million, a PE ratio of 166.78 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.40 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other REV Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 3,200 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $760,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in REV Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 183.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of REV Group worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REVG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

