REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

REVG stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $971.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.78 and a beta of 2.68. REV Group has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $22.23.

REVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 19,292 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,366,714.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 7,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,917.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in REV Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 183.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of REV Group worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

