REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of REV Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.25. 1,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,347. REV Group has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.78 and a beta of 2.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

In other news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 198,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,917.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 19,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,366,714.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in REV Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 183.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of REV Group worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

REVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

