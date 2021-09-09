REV Group (NYSE:REVG) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.
Shares of REVG stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.31. 12,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,347. REV Group has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $991.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.11 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90.
In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 19,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $306,164.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,366,714.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after buying an additional 906,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in REV Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 708,249 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in REV Group by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after acquiring an additional 150,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,939,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,431,000 after purchasing an additional 38,486 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
REV Group Company Profile
REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.
