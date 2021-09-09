REV Group (NYSE:REVG) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of REVG stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.31. 12,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,347. REV Group has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $991.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.11 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 19,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $306,164.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,366,714.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after buying an additional 906,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in REV Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 708,249 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in REV Group by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after acquiring an additional 150,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,939,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,431,000 after purchasing an additional 38,486 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

