Reviewing Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) & Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Extraction Oil & Gas and Viking Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Extraction Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.35%. Given Extraction Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Extraction Oil & Gas is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Viking Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $557.90 million 2.31 -$1.27 billion ($2.54) -19.63 Viking Energy Group $40.27 million 1.19 -$61.99 million N/A N/A

Viking Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Viking Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A Viking Energy Group -208.45% -4,896.40% -46.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Extraction Oil & Gas beats Viking Energy Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 140,000 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held 96,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of 145.9 MMBoe; and had 1,322 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile

Viking Energy Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

