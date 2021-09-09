Reviewing INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) & Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Atrion has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of -1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

64.3% of Atrion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Atrion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Atrion and INVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A INVO Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

INVO Bioscience has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 43.44%. Given INVO Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than Atrion.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atrion and INVO Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion $147.59 million 9.00 $32.12 million N/A N/A INVO Bioscience $1.04 million 36.84 -$8.35 million ($1.52) -2.41

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than INVO Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Atrion and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion 21.14% 12.97% 11.73% INVO Bioscience -690.33% -333.98% -120.28%

Summary

Atrion beats INVO Bioscience on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO BioScience, Inc. focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

