Reviewing Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL)

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.8% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Robinhood Markets and GAMCO Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 1 5 7 0 2.46 GAMCO Investors 1 0 0 0 1.00

Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus target price of $53.53, suggesting a potential upside of 33.66%. Given Robinhood Markets’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than GAMCO Investors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Robinhood Markets and GAMCO Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 35.73 $7.45 million N/A N/A GAMCO Investors $259.73 million 2.80 $58.69 million N/A N/A

GAMCO Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and GAMCO Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets N/A N/A N/A GAMCO Investors 25.06% 81.07% 34.71%

Summary

GAMCO Investors beats Robinhood Markets on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds. The firm offers its services to open-end fund, closed-end fund and private wealth management investors. The company was founded by Mario J. Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

