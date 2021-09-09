Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Director Sells $650,882.40 in Stock

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Director John S. Stroup sold 10,320 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $650,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RXN stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.75. 643,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Rexnord by 223.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

