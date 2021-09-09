RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect RH (NYSE:RH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.44 and the highest is $6.65. RH posted earnings per share of $6.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $23.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $23.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $25.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.08 to $28.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.81.

NYSE RH traded up $52.37 on Friday, hitting $725.02. 62,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,333. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $688.30 and a 200 day moving average of $632.92. RH has a twelve month low of $312.00 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

