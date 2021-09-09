RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $770.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $725.00 to $770.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. boosted their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.88.

Get RH alerts:

NYSE RH opened at $672.65 on Thursday. RH has a 52 week low of $312.00 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $688.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $632.92.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of RH by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,746,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $693,140,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $186,193,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in RH by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after buying an additional 136,529 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in RH by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.