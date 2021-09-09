RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $770.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $725.00 to $770.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. boosted their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.88.
NYSE RH opened at $672.65 on Thursday. RH has a 52 week low of $312.00 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $688.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $632.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of RH by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,746,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $693,140,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $186,193,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in RH by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after buying an additional 136,529 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in RH by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
