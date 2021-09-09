RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $790.00 at Citigroup

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $770.00 to $790.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.

RH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.94.

RH stock opened at $672.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $688.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $632.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 1-year low of $312.00 and a 1-year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,109,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RH by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, black and white Capital LP increased its position in shares of RH by 74.3% during the second quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

