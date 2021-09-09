RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $790.00 at Citigroup

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $770.00 to $790.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.
RH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.94.
RH stock opened at $672.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $688.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $632.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 1-year low of $312.00 and a 1-year high of $744.56.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,109,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RH by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, black and white Capital LP increased its position in shares of RH by 74.3% during the second quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Featured Article: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.