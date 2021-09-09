RH (NYSE:RH) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

RH (NYSE:RH) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 12,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 497,333 shares.The stock last traded at $705.37 and had previously closed at $672.65.

The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RH in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in RH in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH in the first quarter worth $41,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $688.30 and a 200 day moving average of $632.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH Company Profile (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

