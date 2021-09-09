Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.73 Million Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $11,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in PS Business Parks by 18.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 13,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the second quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 16.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

PSB opened at $161.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.66. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. On average, research analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.