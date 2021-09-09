Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.90 Million Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of CMC Materials worth $11,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in CMC Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CCMP shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $131.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.98.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

