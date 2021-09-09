Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.31 Million Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of VEREIT worth $12,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VER opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $50.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VER shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VEREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

