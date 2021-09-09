Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Medpace worth $13,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,852,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,182 shares of company stock valued at $53,139,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $192.03 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $197.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.11.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

