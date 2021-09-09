Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,236 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,144,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,283,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

WTS stock opened at $171.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.21 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

