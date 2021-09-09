Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives $128.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.20.

Several analysts have commented on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

RIO stock opened at $72.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average is $83.44. The firm has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

