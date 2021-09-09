RioDeFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.21 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $15.21 million and $21.72 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 100.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00168074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002178 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.92 or 0.00716342 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 288,500,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

