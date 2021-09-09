RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 288,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 10,370,774 shares.The stock last traded at $6.43 and had previously closed at $6.05.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

