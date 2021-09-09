Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roche in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Roche alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RHHBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays set a $46.42 price objective on Roche and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92. Roche has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Roche by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,760 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roche by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,137,000 after buying an additional 1,030,442 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Roche in the 2nd quarter worth $40,037,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roche in the 1st quarter worth $34,351,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Roche by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,106,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,974,000 after buying an additional 347,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.