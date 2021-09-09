ROCKI (ROCKI) Reaches Market Cap of $5.80 Million

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. One ROCKI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROCKI has a market cap of $5.80 million and $1.01 million worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ROCKI has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00065333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00132933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00192177 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,434.10 or 0.99924684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.97 or 0.07277884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.26 or 0.00826919 BTC.

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp

