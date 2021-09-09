Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RKLY opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.50 and a beta of -0.02. Rockley Photonics has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

