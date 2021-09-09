Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 437 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 437 target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ROG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 365.46.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

