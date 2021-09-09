Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Rotork alerts:

OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. Rotork has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.