Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV (NYSE:NOV)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $12.63. 7,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,766,472. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. NOV has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOV will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,443,466 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 187,252 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NOV by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 38,951 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NOV by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,148 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

