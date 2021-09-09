Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) in the last few weeks:

9/1/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $127.27 to $143.76. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Canadian Banks (TSX: RY / TD / BNS / BMO / CM) – Valuation Metrics Still 6% Below Pre-Pandemic Levels” and dated August 31, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

8/28/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

8/27/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$138.00 to C$141.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$135.00 to C$140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$138.00 to C$145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$139.00 to C$142.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$140.00 to C$143.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$148.00.

8/13/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $137.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

RY stock opened at $101.94 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

