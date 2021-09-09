Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Gap Down to $22.33

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.33, but opened at $21.52. Rubius Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 284 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on RUBY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

