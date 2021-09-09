Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 202,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $29,275,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $24,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $16,862,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $14,024,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $11,151,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.56.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.