Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 132,171 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Sabre worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth approximately $79,116,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter valued at $46,888,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at $47,180,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at $27,636,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 245.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,780,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,436 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,341,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

