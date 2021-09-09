Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,987 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNP has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

NYSE:TNP opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $91.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.48 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. Equities analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

